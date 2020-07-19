Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at CIBC

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TOT. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$2.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$7.90. The firm has a market cap of $106.39 million and a PE ratio of 10.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.40.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

