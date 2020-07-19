Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.46

Shares of Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and traded as high as $16.20. Toshiba shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 14,412 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toshiba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

