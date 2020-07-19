TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$2.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.80 to C$1.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ATB Capital upgraded TORC Oil and Gas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 target price on TORC Oil and Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.84.

TORC Oil and Gas stock opened at C$1.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $391.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. TORC Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.78.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$107.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

