TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TODS S P A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

TDPAY stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. TODS S P A/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

