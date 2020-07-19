TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$135.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TMX Group from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

X opened at C$137.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$120.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.45. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$84.50 and a 52 week high of C$141.20.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$220.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$219.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 6.3399999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sylvie Rheaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.50, for a total transaction of C$627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,417,500.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

