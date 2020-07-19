TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Raised to $135.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMXXF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $133.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $101.86 on Thursday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $101.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average is $88.33.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

