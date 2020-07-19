ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.41

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $8.00. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ThyssenKrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. ThyssenKrupp had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter.

About ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.