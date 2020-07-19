Thunder Token (TT) One Day Volume Tops $4.14 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $29.86 million and $4.14 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046029 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.72 or 0.05019040 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00018851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00056069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031996 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,842,295 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Upbit, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.