Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $395.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $398.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

