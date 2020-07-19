The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CG. Citigroup lowered The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of The Carlyle Group to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.63.

CG opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of ($745.70) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,165,000 shares of company stock worth $784,024,400 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

