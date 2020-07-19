Tezos Hits Market Cap of $2.17 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and approximately $122.76 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00032229 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 736,866,386 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

