Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $707.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,500.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,085.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $759.47. Tesla has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $278.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,686.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,048 shares of company stock worth $19,064,779 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after acquiring an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 10.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after acquiring an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

