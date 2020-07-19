Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Terreno Realty posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,270,000 after buying an additional 50,302 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,653,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,339,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 24.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,526,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,498,000 after acquiring an additional 682,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,511,000 after acquiring an additional 284,743 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,745,000 after purchasing an additional 302,798 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.