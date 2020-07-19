Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Terreno Realty posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,270,000 after buying an additional 50,302 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,653,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,339,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 24.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,526,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,498,000 after acquiring an additional 682,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,511,000 after acquiring an additional 284,743 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,745,000 after purchasing an additional 302,798 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

