TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.84

TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and traded as low as $15.20. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 769 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.99 million and a P/E ratio of 12.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.84.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$86.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TerraVest Industries Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.55, for a total transaction of C$66,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,751,073.40. Also, insider Clarke Inc. sold 494,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.65, for a total value of C$7,735,826.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 650,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,026.

About TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK)

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

