Terracoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.39 Million (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 20% against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $116.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000665 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,118.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.34 or 0.02438289 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00648401 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010146 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000640 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

