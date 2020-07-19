Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$17.25 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGZ. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Teranga Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Teranga Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teranga Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.63.

Shares of Teranga Gold stock opened at C$13.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -106.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.95. Teranga Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.86 and a 1-year high of C$13.86.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$180.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Teranga Gold will post 0.8879366 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

