Teradyne (TER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Teradyne to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Teradyne has set its Q2 guidance at $0.86-1.16 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TER stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $90.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

