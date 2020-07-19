TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TEMENOS AG/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $159.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.44. TEMENOS AG/S has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $180.49.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

