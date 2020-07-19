Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) versus Liberty Braves Group Series B (NYSE:BATRB) Financial Contrast

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Liberty Braves Group Series B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Telefonica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefonica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Braves Group Series B and Telefonica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefonica 2 12 2 0 2.00

Telefonica has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.71%. Given Telefonica’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telefonica is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series B and Telefonica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series B 9.87% 0.21% 0.11% Telefonica 1.32% 13.32% 2.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series B and Telefonica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series B $476.00 million 0.06 $106.00 million N/A N/A Telefonica $54.24 billion 0.45 $1.28 billion $0.73 6.48

Telefonica has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Braves Group Series B has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonica has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telefonica beats Liberty Braves Group Series B on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Braves Group Series B

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, S.A. provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services. The company also leases and sells handset equipment, as well as provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider; portal and network; retail and wholesale broadband access; narrowband switched access to Internet; high-speed Internet services through fiber to the home; and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers data and business-solutions services that include leased lines; virtual private network; fiber optics; hosting and application; outsourcing and consultancy; desktop; and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection; international wholesale; leased lines for other operators' network deployment; and local loop leasing under the unbundled local loop regulation framework, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides Internet protocol television (TV), over-the-top network TV, cable and satellite TV, and pay TV services; M2M connectivity platforms; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; and Aura and Movistar Home. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

