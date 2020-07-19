Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.87.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a PE ratio of -5.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.60. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.41.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

