Team17 Group’s (TM17) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TM17 has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Team17 Group to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 452 ($5.56) to GBX 537 ($6.61) in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 506.40 ($6.23).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 628 ($7.73) on Thursday. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 640 ($7.88). The stock has a market cap of $825.21 million and a PE ratio of 48.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 543.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 512.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.50.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lawrence purchased 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 536 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £9,991.04 ($12,295.15). Also, insider Mark Crawford purchased 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 560 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £29,999.20 ($36,917.55).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.