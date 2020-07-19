TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $98.78

TDK Corp (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.78 and traded as high as $100.88. TDK shares last traded at $100.75, with a volume of 2,977 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TDK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average is $95.15. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TDK Corp will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

