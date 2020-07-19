Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) Receives C$71.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$60.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.81. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of C$47.05 and a 52 week high of C$76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$3.42 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0456344 EPS for the current year.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

