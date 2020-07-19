Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Investec cut Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

TATYY stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

