Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 62,688 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 62,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $3,714,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,398,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,544,128.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $2,532,599.92.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $2,534,587.52.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 98,956 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $5,771,113.92.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 125,044 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $8,320,427.76.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 4,770 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $240,789.60.

On Friday, April 24th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $471,500.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $488,100.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. Moderna Inc has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. The company had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Argus began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 8,474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 59,320 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after acquiring an additional 72,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

