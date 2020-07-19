Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.89.

A number of analysts have commented on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $69.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $575,260.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,730,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,079 shares of company stock worth $3,087,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $1,107,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 110.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

