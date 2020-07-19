T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after buying an additional 2,102,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,003,895,000 after acquiring an additional 599,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,303,847,000 after acquiring an additional 781,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,509,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $668,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,772 shares during the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $105.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $111.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In other news, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.