Synthomer’s (SYNT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNT. Peel Hunt cut shares of Synthomer to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 325 ($4.00) in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 370 ($4.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 274 ($3.37) to GBX 317 ($3.90) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 242 ($2.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 339.33 ($4.18).

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 303.80 ($3.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 182.30 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 384.40 ($4.73). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 290.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 291.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

