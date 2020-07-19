Synovus Financial (SNV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.