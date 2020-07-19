Synchrony Financial (SYF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYF opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

