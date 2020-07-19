Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) versus Agora (NASDAQ:API) Head-To-Head Survey

Agora (NASDAQ:API) and Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Symantec shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Agora shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Symantec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Agora and Symantec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agora N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Symantec $4.73 billion 2.65 $31.00 million $1.17 17.36

Symantec has higher revenue and earnings than Agora.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Agora and Symantec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agora 0 0 0 0 N/A Symantec 0 4 1 0 2.20

Symantec has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.73%. Given Symantec’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Symantec is more favorable than Agora.

Profitability

This table compares Agora and Symantec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agora N/A N/A N/A Symantec 2.43% 14.94% 5.33%

Summary

Symantec beats Agora on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in their applications. It also provides solutions in the areas of social, education, entertainment, gaming, enterprise, financial Services, healthcare, and Internet of Things; and offers customer support services. The company's real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. Agora, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services. It also offers consulting, premium support, and cyber security services. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton Security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy services. The company serves business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large enterprises; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. Symantec Corporation has strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP to help organizations address intellectual property and data, as well as manage cyber risk. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

