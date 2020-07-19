Swipe 1-Day Volume Hits $70.72 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Swipe token can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00013837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 123.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $83.31 million and $70.72 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.86 or 0.01861660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00196033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00085853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,982,752 tokens. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

