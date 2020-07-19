SunTrust Banks Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,805.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $1,550.00 to $1,805.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,564.41.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,516.85 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,576.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,448.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,364.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

