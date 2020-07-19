SunTrust Banks Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

TGI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

NYSE TGI opened at $7.66 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $413.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $693.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after buying an additional 53,647 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Triumph Group by 353.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Triumph Group by 71.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 270.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 56,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

