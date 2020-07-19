SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given “Hold” Rating at Roth Capital

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

SPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SunPower from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SunPower from $4.80 to $5.10 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,729.00. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SunPower by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SunPower by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 118,204 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SunPower by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

