Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.50.

SU stock opened at C$23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$45.12. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.24.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 0.2698162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.03%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

