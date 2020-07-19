Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryker in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Shares of SYK opened at $192.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.32. Stryker has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,447,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48,721.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,698,000 after buying an additional 1,298,901 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $194,038,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Stryker by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Stryker by 519.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $196,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,913 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

