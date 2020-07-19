Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Raised to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$2.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$1.75.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SRX opened at C$1.48 on Thursday. Storm Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $179.90 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Storm Resources will post 0.2533784 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

