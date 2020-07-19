Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,432 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 540% compared to the typical volume of 380 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $153.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.54. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.82.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.69.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

