Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC started coverage on Teranga Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Teranga Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

TGCDF opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Teranga Gold has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

