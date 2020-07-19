Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

