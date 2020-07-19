Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $11.68 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

NYSE CVX opened at $87.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.