Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Acquires 13,511 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.1% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $64,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

