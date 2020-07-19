Stephen Hoge Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $584,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,986,540 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $699,200.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $599,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $318,450.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $633,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $618,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $245,100.00.

MRNA stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. Moderna Inc has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 15.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after buying an additional 72,937 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Moderna by 7,640.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 8,474.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 59,320 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

