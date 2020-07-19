Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $657,568.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,714,858 shares in the company, valued at $399,735,496.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $620,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $566,280.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $669,939.90.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $569,250.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 4,521 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $298,024.32.

On Friday, June 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $713,682.06.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 3,435 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $201,978.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $639,011.10.

On Monday, June 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,878 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $305,704.26.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. Moderna Inc has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8,474.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,320 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 15.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,937 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 48.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

