STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Lowered to C$0.60 at CIBC

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STEP. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of STEP stock opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.76.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

