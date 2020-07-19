St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

