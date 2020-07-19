SSE (LON:SSE) PT Raised to GBX 1,270 at Deutsche Bank

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 1,270 ($15.63) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSE. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,033 ($12.71) to GBX 1,120 ($13.78) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on SSE from GBX 1,350 ($16.61) to GBX 1,300 ($16.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,600 ($19.69) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,411.27 ($17.37).

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,436 ($17.67) on Friday. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 13.65 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,703 ($20.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -251.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,319.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,362.43.

SSE (LON:SSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 83.60 ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 82.50 ($1.02) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that SSE will post 9769.9629129 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SSE news, insider Martin Pibworth sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,375 ($16.92), for a total transaction of £47,148.75 ($58,022.09).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

