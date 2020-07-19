SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

FLOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SPX Flow from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.33.

FLOW opened at $38.25 on Thursday. SPX Flow has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.90.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Flow will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 122,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth $31,749,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 57.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth $3,029,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

