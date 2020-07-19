Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STXB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall bought 20,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

